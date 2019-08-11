Snyder Capital Management LP Has Lifted Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake by $4.22 Million; Park Avenue Securities Has Raised Position in Dominion Energy Com (D) by $309,396 as Valuation Declined

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 4,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 21,932 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 17,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.61 million shares traded or 14.09% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 70,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 262,643 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79M, up from 192,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 1.29M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rli Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 8,567 shares to 390,643 shares, valued at $28.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) by 66,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ALLK,HSIC,HRTX – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Cardinal Health (CAH) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Henry Schein Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can IDEXX’s (IDXX) International Growth Drive Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Dental Growth Drive Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose And Co Ltd Company owns 21,175 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% stake. Ent Financial Services accumulated 0% or 240 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,151 shares stake. Japan-based Daiwa Gru has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Hartford Invest Mgmt Co holds 16,495 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,862 shares. Stephens Inv Group Llc holds 59,900 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc reported 100,852 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 75,625 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) stated it has 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Rampart Inv Com Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,863 shares. 115,873 are owned by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 45,977 shares. Leavell Inv reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A by 31,935 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $44.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 9,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,608 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of stock was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sun Life Fin has 0.32% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cortland Advisers Ltd Co reported 2.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). St Germain D J Inc holds 0.12% or 14,378 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) holds 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 176,753 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 30,977 shares. Uss Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.4% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,779 shares. The Georgia-based Lakeview Capital Lc has invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hanson And Doremus holds 0.1% or 3,954 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of The West accumulated 0.1% or 11,190 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP holds 189,724 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 216,762 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 161,758 shares. Farmers Trust accumulated 7,980 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Interactive Finance has 335 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.