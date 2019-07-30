Snyder Capital Management LP Has Lifted Cabot Corp. (CBT) Holding; CEAPRO ORDINARY SHARES (CRPOF) SI Decreased By 69.44%

CEAPRO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) had a decrease of 69.44% in short interest. CRPOF’s SI was 5,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 69.44% from 18,000 shares previously. With 8,700 avg volume, 1 days are for CEAPRO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)’s short sellers to cover CRPOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.58% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.305. About 67,000 shares traded or 2473.95% up from the average. Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Cabot Corp. (CBT) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP acquired 23,419 shares as Cabot Corp. (CBT)’s stock declined 1.29%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 1.12M shares with $46.80 million value, up from 1.10 million last quarter. Cabot Corp. now has $2.68B valuation. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 274,777 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBT); 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 257,108 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Foster Motley holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 42,547 shares. Art Advisors has invested 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Smithfield Trust reported 45 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 26,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Meeder Asset owns 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 1,049 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). 537,285 were accumulated by Northern Tru. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) or 59,037 shares. Sensible Financial Planning Mngmt Limited invested in 0.75% or 39,687 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 5.77 million shares. Campbell Company Inv Adviser Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 6,833 shares in its portfolio.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Amphenol Corp. Cl A (NYSE:APH) stake by 15,575 shares to 231,725 valued at $21.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI) stake by 86,007 shares and now owns 1.28M shares. Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) was reduced too.