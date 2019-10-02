Snyder Capital Management LP Has Increased Ugi Corp. (UGI) Position by $1.03 Million; Toronto Dominion Bank Cut Its Holding in Verisign (VRSN) as Stock Value Rose

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ugi Corp. (UGI) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 19,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.56 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Ugi Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 1.01M shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 6,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04 million, down from 69,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $183.95. About 618,956 shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 4,114 shares to 227,611 shares, valued at $21.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Disposal Services by 468,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,833 shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 191,100 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 26,525 shares or 0% of the stock. 27,722 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Management. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 327,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 13,697 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Credit Suisse Ag has 207,226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Haverford accumulated 4,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Stillwater Capital Lc accumulated 0.15% or 11,437 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.54% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Stifel invested 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). First Tru Advsr LP reported 951,669 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emg Mrk Indx (EEM) by 509,197 shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $157.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).