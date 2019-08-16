Snyder Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) as Stock Rose; Johnston Asset Management Boosted Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position by $72.63 Million; Share Price Rose

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 70,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 262,643 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79 million, up from 192,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 222,973 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to spin off, merge its animal health business with start-up; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 21.13 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18 million, up from 14.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 2.69M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – SEBI SPOKESMAN DIDN’T IMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO QUERY ON ICICI; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK A PART OF GROUP OF BANKS TO LEND TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 16/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICICI Home Finance Plans to Sell 2-Part INR Bond; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – PROBE TO ALSO EXAMINE ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ COMPLAINT; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 82.4B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK BUYS 4.4% IN CLEARING CORP. FOR 1.43B RUPEES CASH

