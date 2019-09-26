Snyder Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Amphenol Corp. Cl A (APH) by $390,830; As Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Share Price Declined, Sol Capital Management Co Raised Holding

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 6,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,233 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 3.81 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. Cl A (APH) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 4,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 227,611 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.84 million, down from 231,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Amphenol Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $96.57. About 561,360 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corporation Mi holds 140 shares. Markel Corp invested in 0.23% or 275,000 shares. Loews has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc has 1.55% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ballentine Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited owns 32,570 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Everence Management holds 36,961 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,055 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has 78,278 shares. 9,420 are owned by Lynch Associates In. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 307,178 shares. Pinnacle Finance Inc invested in 93,556 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc invested in 17.09 million shares or 1.71% of the stock. Marathon Cap Mngmt holds 0.91% or 40,818 shares in its portfolio.

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4,590 shares to 41,228 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Growth I (MGK) by 2,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,137 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Pr (XOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Principal Fincl Group Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 446,433 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 12 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 830 shares. Agf Invs invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct owns 0.73% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 228,824 shares. Westwood Holdg Group, Texas-based fund reported 46,035 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 106,850 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. South Street Advisors Limited has invested 3.32% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability reported 19,714 shares stake. Tcw Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). B Riley Wealth Management, Tennessee-based fund reported 18,128 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 0.13% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). First Merchants owns 23,760 shares. Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 456,848 shares.

