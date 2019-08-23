Snyder Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding by $1.27 Million; As Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stock Rose, Lafitte Capital Management LP Lifted by $888,251 Its Stake

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 14,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 150,598 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 165,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $94.87. About 2.45 million shares traded or 30.52% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 10,862 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.41% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). 3,553 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 18,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 66,073 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 333,329 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 2,789 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 7,993 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 710,666 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.01% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Davenport Co Ltd Co reported 336,314 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,447 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc reported 29,030 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 553,198 shares.

More notable recent Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Presents At 30th Annual ROTH Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Monarch Casino & Resort Reports Record First Quarter Net Revenue of $58.7 Million, Net Income of $7.0 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $13.7 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HEXO (HEXO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Monarch Casino and Resort (MCRI) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Element Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 8,644 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 712,963 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 8,836 shares. Kingdon Cap Lc stated it has 2.7% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa invested in 119,055 shares. 182,801 were reported by Manufacturers Life Communication The. Cardinal Cap Mgmt holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 49,152 shares. 17,500 are owned by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Financial Advisers Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc holds 0.14% or 25,857 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc invested in 0.08% or 958,000 shares. Aviva Plc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 70,643 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avid Bioservices Inc. by 261,344 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 8,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE:AMTD).