Snyder Capital Management LP Has Decreased Cognex (CGNX) Stake by $587,700; As Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Value Declined, Somerville Kurt F Raised Position by $765,890

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 8,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 44,863 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 36,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.92. About 3.86M shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 11,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 589,944 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.01M, down from 601,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 863,963 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources’ Q2 production, revenues rise despite weaker pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Schlumberger names new CEO and a new chairman – Houston Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited owns 43,712 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Alps Advisors stated it has 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fiera Cap has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Lincoln invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ranger Inv Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 1,061 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Monetta Svcs stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 16,318 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.1% or 13,307 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 825,237 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Westfield Cap Company Limited Partnership holds 0.62% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 857,636 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.18% or 6,400 shares. Hbk Invests LP accumulated 111,949 shares.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Cognex (CGNX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Cognex Stock Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 227% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.