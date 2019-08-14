Snyder Capital Management LP Has Decreased By $4.73 Million Its Ugi Corp. (UGI) Stake; Deere & Company (DE) Had 9 Analysts Last Week

Among 12 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Deere had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of DE in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, May 20. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18500 target in Monday, July 1 report. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. UBS maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Buy” rating and $15800 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 15. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, June 17 report. See Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) latest ratings:

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Ugi Corp. (UGI) stake by 6.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 86,007 shares as Ugi Corp. (UGI)’s stock declined 5.51%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 1.28M shares with $71.11 million value, down from 1.37M last quarter. Ugi Corp. now has $8.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 1.20M shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN

The stock decreased 2.72% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $143.17. About 2.92 million shares traded or 34.00% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.38 billion. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. It has a 13.94 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold Deere & Company shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Ltd invested 1.72% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 30,862 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kwmg reported 387 shares. Calamos Lc invested in 95,155 shares or 0.09% of the stock. American Group holds 130,270 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 1,554 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 19,182 are held by Aviance Capital Limited Liability Com. Northeast Inv Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 8,173 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Fincl Corp In accumulated 0.07% or 609 shares. Quantres Asset Ltd reported 3,700 shares stake. Salem Counselors holds 0.02% or 1,108 shares in its portfolio. Burke Herbert Financial Bank Trust owns 6,135 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 12.61M shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 4,506 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Com holds 0% or 7,793 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Coastline has 0.22% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 26,516 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Company holds 1,539 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Natl Tru Communications invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 6,492 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.04% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 31,790 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 153 shares. First Eagle Invest Lc reported 0.5% stake. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Co stated it has 10,500 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 4,909 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 6,875 were reported by Bryn Mawr Trust. Qci Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd has 39,358 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.