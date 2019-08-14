Snyder Capital Management LP Has Cut Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding by $1.27 Million; Shares Rose; Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Holder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Boosted Its Holding

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 14,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 150,598 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 165,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.51. About 364,538 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) by 47.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 28,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 27,200 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBTX); 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 55,029 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $51.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 110,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables Service Providers to Accelerate NFV Deployment with NFVi Benchmarking Solution – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Extends Test Portfolio to Simplify and Accelerate Network, Application and Security Testing – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Delivers a Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Protocol Conformance Test Cases Validated by GCF and PTCRB – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management LP holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 497,110 shares. Principal Financial Gp has 0.02% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Amp Cap, a Australia-based fund reported 196,961 shares. Zweig has 42,179 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Bbva Compass Bancorporation reported 25,857 shares stake. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,452 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares invested in 0% or 280 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 116,500 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 0.46% or 98,879 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.49 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,384 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtnrs Inc owns 0.52% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 273,000 shares. Zacks Inv owns 37,917 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 8,836 shares.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.77M for 22.24 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At IBTX – Nasdaq” on October 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workiva Inc (WK) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Independent Bank Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Group Merger With Guaranty Bancorp to Close as Planned on January 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank to Sell Nine Colorado Branches – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 23, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Summit Creek Limited Liability Company has invested 2.56% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc has invested 0.05% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 834 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.24% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Ltd Liability owns 4,930 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment Company stated it has 0.07% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 0% or 142 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,644 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 2.22M shares. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 4,554 shares. 618 are owned by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. Kennedy holds 0.22% or 184,034 shares.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ) by 9,100 shares to 164,110 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLF) by 4.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 951,760 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $114,713 activity. 275 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares with value of $14,652 were bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn.