Snyder Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Rli Corp. (RLI) as Shares Rose; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Valuation Rose, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Lifted by $12.78 Million Its Stake

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 934.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 260,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 288,701 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, up from 27,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.06. About 1.36 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Rli Corp. (RLI) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 8,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 390,643 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.03M, down from 399,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Rli Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 55,318 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 16/05/2018 – RLI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ RLI Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLI); 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $90,790 activity.

More notable recent RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RLI SVP & CFO Thomas L. Brown Announces Retirement; Todd W. Bryant, Seth A. Davis and Kathleen A. Taylor Named to Finance Executive Leadership Positions – Business Wire” on May 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “RLI Insurance Company Signs Deal to Migrate to SS&C Singularityâ„¢ – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is RLI Corp. (RLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q2 2019: RLI Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLI Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50M for 48.31 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 55,278 shares to 463,845 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Lc holds 109,480 shares. D E Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 7,709 shares. 128 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. 9,396 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company. Blair William Il reported 4,256 shares. Davenport & Company Lc reported 5,164 shares stake. Ameriprise Finance has 218,687 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company reported 20,229 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Limited reported 1,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lakeview Ptnrs Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 4,328 shares. 29,900 are owned by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Kwmg Limited Liability Company invested in 14 shares. Asset One Communications Ltd stated it has 5,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 52,244 shares.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 87,413 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co has 386 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.06% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 63,609 shares. Moreover, Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 211,825 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 90,000 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd owns 0.21% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 9,790 shares. Adage Cap Grp Ltd Liability owns 195,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Company stated it has 23,353 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc holds 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 24,132 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 1.10M shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 80,130 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd accumulated 136,842 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Pnc Ser Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Gsa Capital Llp holds 30,487 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Luminus Management Ltd accumulated 233,587 shares.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange I (NYSE:ICE) by 4,500 shares to 57,225 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 42,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,250 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.