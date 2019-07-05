Snyder Capital Management LP Has Boosted Thermon Group Holdings (THR) Stake By $1.33 Million; comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. comScore had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold” on Monday, April 1. Loop Capital Markets maintained comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. See comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) latest ratings:

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) stake by 13.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP acquired 55,278 shares as Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)’s stock rose 5.71%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 463,845 shares with $11.37M value, up from 408,567 last quarter. Thermon Group Holdings Inc now has $847.57 million valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 57,028 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 7.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold comScore, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 20,000 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 30,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.12% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Rgm Limited Company stated it has 4.14 million shares or 5.69% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 26,197 shares. Millennium Lc invested in 0.02% or 535,197 shares. Markston Intll Limited Liability accumulated 1,800 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 666 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Oppenheimer & Co has 15,000 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 58,600 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.03% or 37,025 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability has 3,418 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 83,300 shares.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement firm that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. The company has market cap of $335.45 million. The Company’s data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. It currently has negative earnings. The firm deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services , and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics.

The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 306,172 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) stake by 7,081 shares to 414,533 valued at $28.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) stake by 27,849 shares and now owns 493,278 shares. Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was reduced too.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $8,455 activity. Shares for $8,455 were bought by NESSER JOHN T III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability Com has 111,944 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 26,319 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 663,439 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.03% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Fifth Third Bank invested in 0% or 211 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). 185,401 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability invested in 469,400 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 39,378 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Eagle Asset Management accumulated 1.90M shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Llc has 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). 8,763 are owned by First Mercantile Tru.