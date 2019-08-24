Snyder Capital Management LP Has Boosted Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Holding by $411,075; Novare Capital Management Boosted Cummins (CMI) Position by $706,500

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 36,361 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 31,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.43M shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 2,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 73,939 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 71,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 277,306 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Charles River’s Unsecured Notes; Secured Term Loan Upgraded To Ba1; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 09/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories and PathoQuest Expand Strategic Biologics Partnership; 03/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Announces Extended Relationship with The Michael J. Fox Foundation; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL ALSO IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL COMMENTS THAT ARE NOT CONSIDERED APPROVABILITY ISSUES; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: ASSESSING CONTENT OF CRL, TO WORK W/ FDA TO RESOLVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership holds 78,557 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc owns 1,524 shares. Kennedy Cap reported 15,603 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Capital Fund invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Alpine Woods Invsts Lc holds 0.36% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 107,115 shares. Saturna Cap owns 1,495 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One owns 24,726 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). First Limited Partnership holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 1.10 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Moreover, Tygh Capital Management has 1.08% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 4,346 shares to 8,805 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 39,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,155 shares, and cut its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes Commerce Inc reported 2,875 shares. Northeast Consultants has 6,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Insur has 2.68% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 606,400 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 9,189 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv owns 0.22% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,140 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc stated it has 361,257 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 287,520 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 90,852 shares. Profund Advisors owns 2,533 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Edmp invested in 1.47% or 9,549 shares. Fin Corp has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 405 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.95% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 80,560 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,495 shares.