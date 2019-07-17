Snyder Capital Management LP Decreased Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Holding By $657,732; YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD O (YUEIF) Shorts Raised By 295.84%

YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD O (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) had an increase of 295.84% in short interest. YUEIF’s SI was 2.16 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 295.84% from 545,900 shares previously. With 4,000 avg volume, 540 days are for YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD O (OTCMKTS:YUEIF)’s short sellers to cover YUEIF’s short positions. It closed at $3.66 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) stake by 1.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 11,148 shares as Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)’s stock rose 9.33%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 579,150 shares with $34.33M value, down from 590,298 last quarter. Simpson Manufacturing now has $2.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $64.67. About 69,593 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 15,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 10,620 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 81,100 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 168,142 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Paloma Prtn Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Cim Inv Mangement Inc invested in 0.16% or 7,038 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 249,049 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company accumulated 23,489 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,470 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bancorporation Corp accumulated 12,189 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 6.09 million shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 25 shares.

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) stake by 2,835 shares to 73,939 valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Avid Bioservices Inc. stake by 261,344 shares and now owns 2.35 million shares. Kar Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) was raised too.

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 9.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SSD’s profit will be $46.00M for 15.70 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.00% EPS growth.

Yue Yuen Industrial Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.54 billion. The firm operates through Manufacturing Business and Retailing Business categories. It has a 20.8 P/E ratio. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment maker for various international brand names, such as Nike, Adidas, Reebok, ASICS, New Balance, Puma, Under Amour, Converse, Merrell, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear products.

