Snyder Capital Management LP Cut Position in Heico (HEI.A) by $21.03 Million as Shares Were Volatile; Ion Asset Management LTD Holds Position in Mylan N V (MYL)

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI.A) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 204,174 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 903,233 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.37 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $92.9. About 373,862 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 4.76 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202970 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 14/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: Advair Diskus Delay Impacted Generics; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 06/04/2018 – Mylan: Closing of Offering Expected on April 9; 24/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce West Virginia to host informational meeting for former Mylan employees; 21/03/2018 – Mylan to Host Investor Day on April 11, 2018, in New York City; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Certain Employees at Mylan SpA Unit Were Served With Search Warrants on April 18; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Extends Debt Maturities With $1.5B Bond Offering

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 2,928 shares to 11,733 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI) by 19,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).