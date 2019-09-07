Snyder Capital Management LP Cut Its Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Position by $797,687; As Lennar (LEN) Share Value Declined, Holder E&G Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Stake

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.58 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc. (ROLL) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 6,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 415,155 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.80 million, down from 421,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $159.52. About 80,359 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 17,149 shares to 427,402 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Avid Bioservices Inc..

Analysts await RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 0.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.22 per share. ROLL’s profit will be $30.10M for 32.96 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by RBC Bearings Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $409.45 million for 9.85 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

