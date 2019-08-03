Snyder Capital Management LP Cut Its Position in Entegris (ENTG) by $4.79 Million; As General Dynamics (GD) Stock Price Rose, Longview Asset Management Raised by $36.37 Million Its Stake

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 136,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.19 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.96M, down from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 573,112 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 941,661 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Triangle Secs Wealth Management accumulated 6,071 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Ny has invested 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Voloridge Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.4% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 78,243 shares. Telemus Cap Llc holds 0.09% or 6,788 shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.17% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, Holowesko Prns Ltd has 0.15% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Old Dominion Mngmt accumulated 9,930 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,548 shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Llc holds 0.11% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 9,246 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Sigma Planning accumulated 3,046 shares. Diversified Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cidel Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “General Dynamics’ Results Show 2018 Megamerger Is Paying Off – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This $2 Billion Deal Could Be Worth a Lot More to General Dynamics – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 23.08 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 3,160 shares to 81,935 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 28,540 shares. Scout Invests holds 0.08% or 113,406 shares. Bessemer Inc owns 305 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 10,000 shares. First Advsrs LP holds 150,164 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 35,805 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability invested in 37,060 shares. Hightower reported 12,486 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 1.86M shares. Bowling Port reported 0.11% stake. Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership owns 0.3% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 464,130 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). London Of Virginia has 1.91 million shares. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 19,730 shares.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Add Up The Pieces: SDVY Could Be Worth $24 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Entegris (ENTG) Comments on Versum Materials (VSM) Announcement – StreetInsider.com” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.