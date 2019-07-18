Snyder Capital Management LP Cut Copart (CPRT) Stake; Griffin Asset Management Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Position By $460,416

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 63.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc acquired 3,597 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 9,238 shares with $1.19M value, up from 5,641 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $113.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Copart Inc. (CPRT) stake by 2.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 44,902 shares as Copart Inc. (CPRT)’s stock rose 24.15%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 1.53 million shares with $92.79M value, down from 1.58 million last quarter. Copart Inc. now has $17.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 611,386 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 34,861 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 50,020 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma invested in 0.05% or 1.83 million shares. Prudential Public Llc has 5,300 shares. Carroll Associates Inc reported 461 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 93,302 shares. 209,508 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Mig Capital owns 516,000 shares or 4.24% of their US portfolio. 8,017 were reported by West Coast Limited Com. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 47,591 shares. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 825 shares. Da Davidson Commerce holds 0.01% or 5,161 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested in 7.23M shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Copart (CPRT) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Genuine Parts (GPC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Best-Performing S&P 500 Stocks So Far This Year – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Copart Opens Second Location in Hartford, Connecticut – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) stake by 7,758 shares to 202,328 valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Avid Bioservices Inc. stake by 261,344 shares and now owns 2.35 million shares. Waste Connections Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 34.74 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Company owns 644,581 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 6,955 were reported by Sfmg Limited Liability Company. Guardian Limited Partnership invested in 0.19% or 10,160 shares. Covington Mngmt holds 0.29% or 36,229 shares. Northside Cap Lc, a Oregon-based fund reported 3,635 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 4,274 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ww Invsts invested in 0.01% or 192,300 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Coho Prtn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sageworth Trust reported 386 shares stake. Endowment Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 2,160 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas invested in 100,975 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.15M worth of stock was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B. Another trade for 862 shares valued at $104,916 was made by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stake by 4,554 shares to 63,925 valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) stake by 7,439 shares and now owns 23,245 shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of UTX in report on Friday, February 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co.