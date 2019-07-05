Snyder Capital Management LP Cut By $4.80 Million Its Graco (GGG) Position; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Cut Chefs Warehouse The (CHEF) Position

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Graco Inc. (GGG) stake by 7.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 97,930 shares as Graco Inc. (GGG)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 1.18M shares with $58.49 million value, down from 1.28M last quarter. Graco Inc. now has $8.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 371,147 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased Chefs Warehouse Inc The (CHEF) stake by 96.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 271,750 shares as Chefs Warehouse Inc The (CHEF)’s stock declined 6.44%. The Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 8,938 shares with $278,000 value, down from 280,688 last quarter. Chefs Warehouse Inc The now has $1.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 80,023 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 24.73% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $1.40B-$1.44B; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says John DeBenedetti Has Resigned From Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 3C, EST. 1C; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.68 TO $0.77; 16/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.4 BLN TO $1.44 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold CHEF shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.92% less from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 10,881 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 8,754 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 39,742 were accumulated by Pacific Inv Management Company. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 174 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Wasatch Advsr Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 144,082 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 78,898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 8,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 25,685 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 186 shares. Northern Tru holds 279,349 shares.

Analysts await The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CHEF’s profit will be $9.16M for 27.96 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 520.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Olympics-McBean named Canada’s chef de mission for Tokyo Games – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (CHEF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Home Chef leverages Points’ Loyalty Commerce Platform to Power New Incentive Offering – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Two Food Stocks to Buy After General Mills (GIS) Posts Weak Q4 Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $60,301 activity. The insider Cugine Joseph M. bought 905 shares worth $29,874. On Wednesday, February 13 Lecouras Patricia sold $90,175 worth of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) or 2,500 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. White Timothy R had sold 4,800 shares worth $210,081. On Tuesday, February 5 Wordell Angela F sold $109,076 worth of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 2,500 shares.

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Graco Inc.’s (NYSE:GGG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Graco Inc.’s (NYSE:GGG) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.25M for 24.00 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.