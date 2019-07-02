Snyder Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Thermon Group Holdings (THR); As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shares Rose, Scotia Capital Increased Position

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 55,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 463,845 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, up from 408,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Thermon Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 175,891 shares traded or 38.67% up from the average. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 7.68% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 56,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,213 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 242,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 3.28 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS -MARCH QTR COMBINED RATIO 99.5 PCT VS 97.1 PCT LAST YEAR; 15/04/2018 – The Hindu: Two years back, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI docs; 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi & ICICI-Videocon cases moved back to home cadre Tripura; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times; 30/03/2018 – SEBI IS SAID TO LOOK INTO ICICI CONFLICT OF INTEREST: BS; 06/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANDEEP BAKHSHI AS MD & CEO; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 33,335 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 100,016 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 45,959 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc reported 2.92M shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 154,137 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 253,709 shares. Sterling Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Arrowstreet Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 49,586 shares. California-based Snyder Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.54% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). California Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Fenimore Asset Management invested 0.48% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 247 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Berkom Associate Inc has 2.69 million shares for 2.09% of their portfolio.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc. (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6,281 shares to 415,155 shares, valued at $52.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp. Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 15,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,725 shares, and cut its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,455 activity.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 62,006 shares to 98,014 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 104,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,590 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

