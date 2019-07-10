Snyder Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position in Cabot Corp. (CBT) by $960,179; Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Xencor (XNCR) Stake by $374,046; Share Price Declined

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cabot Corp. (CBT) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 23,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.80 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cabot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $45.82 lastly. It is down 27.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – IN PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS, EXPECT TO MAINTAIN MARGINS WHILE CO DRIVES VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH SECOND HALF OF YEAR

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 12,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 428,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, down from 440,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 42,675 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Cabot Corp. (CBT) Misses Q4 EPS by 9c, Revenues Miss; Offers FY19 Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on November 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cabot Corporation (CBT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 27,849 shares to 493,278 shares, valued at $74.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,311 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Ltd Llc invested in 132,424 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 225,502 shares. Profund Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 6,792 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation holds 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) or 23,885 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 192,854 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 11,937 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 5,956 shares. Polaris Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 74,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fund Sa holds 0.03% or 69,400 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Limited Partnership stated it has 10,042 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 10,486 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT).

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 789,711 shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $75.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 350,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Legal General Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 18,973 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Company holds 436,429 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Light Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 511,328 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 7,331 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 33,773 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 3,222 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 0.27% or 225,985 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 242,551 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 8,100 shares. Lord Abbett owns 0.02% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 189,783 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 606,001 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.22% or 203,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xencor: Multiple Data Readouts In Second Half Of 2019 For This ‘Picks And Shovels’ Play – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: XNCR,BPMX,AGN,ABBV,CNAT,NVS,HF – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Company News For Jun 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “USANA, Xencor get lift on entry to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.