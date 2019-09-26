Snyder Capital Management LP Boosted By $835,912 Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position; First Mid Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Sentiment Is 1.27

First Mid Illinois Bancshares Inc (FMBH) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.15, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 33 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 26 decreased and sold stock positions in First Mid Illinois Bancshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 4.85 million shares, up from 4.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Mid Illinois Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 21 Increased: 27 New Position: 6.

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 7.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP acquired 18,998 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock rose 4.55%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 281,517 shares with $12.59 million value, up from 262,519 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 509,957 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Inc has 196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 59,048 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc has 1.24% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 150,032 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associate. The Ohio-based Victory Inc has invested 0.13% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 7.70M shares. Moreover, Kenmare Cap Lc has 1.49% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 27,500 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Co reported 12,163 shares stake. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Pitcairn Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,698 shares. 18,912 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Inc. 76,589 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated Llp holds 0.05% or 4.63 million shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd reported 37,484 shares.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) stake by 35,126 shares to 458,152 valued at $78.87 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Rbc Bearings Inc. (NASDAQ:ROLL) stake by 25,747 shares and now owns 389,408 shares. Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) was reduced too.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. for 123,137 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 381,004 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.64% invested in the company for 114,377 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 65,268 shares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking services and products to commercial, retail, and agricultural clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $581.88 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as demand, money market, and time deposits, as well as savings and NOW accounts. It has a 13.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, including infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Analysts await First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 5.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FMBH’s profit will be $11.93M for 12.20 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by First Mid Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.58% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 8,990 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) has declined 15.52% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500.