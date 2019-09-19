Sns Financial Group Upped Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake; Spartan Motors (SPAR) Shorts Raised By 28.2%

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) had an increase of 28.2% in short interest. SPAR’s SI was 566,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 28.2% from 441,500 shares previously. With 163,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)’s short sellers to cover SPAR’s short positions. The SI to Spartan Motors Inc’s float is 1.7%. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 95,481 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.58 – $0.64; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 10/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Addition of Thomas Clevinger to its Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS HOLDER & COURT APPROVAL OF ARRANGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – 12TH Street Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Spartan Motors; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 29/03/2018 – Spartan and CRAFT Sportswear Partner to Create High-Performance Apparel Specifically Designed for Obstacle Course Racing; 29/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Spartan Race Partners with Craft Sportswear; 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO SHR $0.35

Sns Financial Group Llc increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 76.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sns Financial Group Llc acquired 2,077 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Sns Financial Group Llc holds 4,791 shares with $946,000 value, up from 2,714 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $56.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 805,011 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 677,938 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Patten Grp Inc owns 14,023 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of owns 23,387 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 33,469 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) accumulated 2,845 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Personal Financial holds 0.01% or 93 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 32,881 shares in its portfolio. Fosun has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ameritas Inv Partners Inc holds 0.06% or 7,176 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 4,061 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited accumulated 0.14% or 715 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested in 64,555 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Martin Currie Limited stated it has 31,197 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 998 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 3.32% above currents $196.06 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21000 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $210 target in Thursday, April 18 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. Argus Research maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”.

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 97,053 shares to 382,774 valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) stake by 3,300 shares and now owns 3,300 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was reduced too.

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, makes, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $480.72 million. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. It has a 40.03 P/E ratio. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment provides walk-in vans, cutaway vans, truck bodies, and parts and accessories for use in e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Spartan Upfit Services, and Reach brands.

