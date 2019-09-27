Sns Financial Group Upped Ecolab (ECL) Position By $409,169; Cree (CREE) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Cree Inc (CREE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 132 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 115 reduced and sold their equity positions in Cree Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 104.23 million shares, down from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cree Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 88 Increased: 80 New Position: 52.

Sns Financial Group Llc increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 76.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sns Financial Group Llc acquired 2,077 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Sns Financial Group Llc holds 4,791 shares with $946,000 value, up from 2,714 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $57.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $198.43. About 706,048 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobson And Schmitt Llc invested 6.26% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Noesis Mangement Corp reported 52,374 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,776 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Northstar Group Inc has 1.47% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Granite Inv Prtn, California-based fund reported 54,294 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 38,635 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 200 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc holds 2,550 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 3.58 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 292,607 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 10,757 shares. Pnc Gru invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hikari Tsushin has invested 0.7% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hartford Investment holds 0.15% or 27,980 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.39% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 7.38 million shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 2.09% above currents $198.43 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 12. Argus Research maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $20000 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. UBS downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, April 18. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $186 target. UBS maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Thursday, April 18 to “Buy”. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $18000 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura.

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 6,596 shares to 17,791 valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 2,233 shares and now owns 71,109 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) was reduced too.

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 5.55% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. for 7,114 shares. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owns 218,000 shares or 4.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc has 2.77% invested in the company for 159,838 shares. The Connecticut-based Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct has invested 2.08% in the stock. Agf Investments America Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 85,263 shares.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.25 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.

Analysts await Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 288.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% negative EPS growth.