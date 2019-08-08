Sns Financial Group Trimmed Honeywell Intl (HON) Position By $521,716; Banc Funds Co Has Boosted By $4.02 Million Its Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Position

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) stake by 25.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc acquired 286,852 shares as Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)’s stock declined 2.15%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 1.42M shares with $21.20 million value, up from 1.13M last quarter. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. now has $772.76 million valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 532,827 shares traded or 245.82% up from the average. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 16.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 3,302 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Sns Financial Group Llc holds 17,259 shares with $2.74 million value, down from 20,561 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $121.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $166.85. About 1.44 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET

More notable recent Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lakeland Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:LBAI – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$16.18, Is Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 152,880 were accumulated by Prudential. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 12,070 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Com holds 594,722 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability stated it has 43,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0.01% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Dimensional Fund Lp, Texas-based fund reported 3.01M shares. Biondo Ltd Liability reported 0.16% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 30,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 18,045 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 30,059 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 52,198 shares. Charles Schwab owns 267,822 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Sbt Bancorp Inc. (SBTB) stake by 45,509 shares to 23,812 valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Of Santa Clarita (BSCA) stake by 23,000 shares and now owns 76,860 shares. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. was reduced too.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $34,446 activity. Another trade for 840 shares valued at $14,347 was bought by Hanson James E. II.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.47B for 20.75 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Sns Financial Group Llc increased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 207,082 shares to 232,382 valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 4,754 shares and now owns 83,405 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,850 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 10,377 were reported by Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corporation. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.17% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Communication holds 0.25% or 1.23M shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs holds 239,370 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 1,304 were reported by Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of The West has 0.31% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 16,670 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8.47 million shares. Van Strum Towne reported 2,256 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 932,613 shares. Pioneer Trust National Bank & Trust N A Or has 30,099 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Chem Bancshares reported 26,502 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. E&G Advsrs LP reported 1,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Co reported 125,987 shares.