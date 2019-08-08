Sns Financial Group Stake In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Has Lifted; As Cms Energy (CMS) Share Value Rose, Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lifted Stake

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5458.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 32,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 33,351 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 11.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 1.84 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 02/05/2018 – IP.Gold Awakens ICO Godzilla, 30% Rise in CMS Token Value; 10/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 72. Interim Reporting; 22/03/2018 – CMS: CMS Proposes Regulation to Alleviate State Burden; 05/03/2018 – Rep. Womack: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 06/03/2018 – CMS: Speech: Remarks by CMS Administrator Seema Verma at the HIMSS18 Conference; 13/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS Paid Practitioners for Telehealth Services That Did Not Meet Medicare Requirements; 14/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG / Buyback programme; 07/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information; 16/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 73. Interim Reporting; 27/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on CMS Emergency Preparedness, Getting More Protein, More

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 8,400 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 67,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,913 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 152,739 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,352 shares. 1.99 million are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Brinker holds 0.36% or 161,631 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 1.12% or 657,804 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,781 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 0.03% or 800 shares. Strategic Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 105,462 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.81% or 11,815 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Communication owns 37,587 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Fin Pa has invested 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Private Mgmt Group reported 547,205 shares. 8,360 were reported by C M Bidwell And Ltd. Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brave Asset Incorporated reported 0.48% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 212,124 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Moneta Gp Ltd Liability reported 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Sigma Planning Corporation owns 13,465 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 25,210 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 12,390 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. California-based Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0.05% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Invesco Ltd invested in 0.08% or 4.42M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 342,274 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The California-based Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Homrich Berg has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). M&T Savings Bank Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.07% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 6,882 shares. Capital Investors holds 0.2% or 15.01 million shares in its portfolio. Dean Inv Lc stated it has 19,624 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Buy Any More CMS Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. nat gas use hits record; utilities ask customers to conserve – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consumers Energy Company Cum Pfd Shs declares $1.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 67,454 shares to 483,691 shares, valued at $38.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 118,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 857,805 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).