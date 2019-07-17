Sns Financial Group Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Increased by $1.93 Million; As Flir Systems (FLIR) Valuation Declined, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lowered Its Stake

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 91,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,757 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 145,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 470,322 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5458.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 32,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,351 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 7.68 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $74.67M for 24.40 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 26,982 shares to 204,309 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand In (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.