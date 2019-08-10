Sns Financial Group Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Cut by $521,716 as Stock Value Rose; Sap Se (SAP) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.54M, down from 4.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 398,218 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 10/04/2018 – Hitachi, Ltd Selects Commvault to Protect its SAP HANA Cloud Service; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -U.S. bill would force tech companies to disclose foreign software probes; 08/03/2018 – GERMANY’S SAP COMMENTS ON PAYMENTS LINKED TO S. AFRICA’S GUPTAS; 08/03/2018 – SAP FOUND “INDICATIONS OF MISCONDUCT”, BREACHES OF INTERNAL COMPLIANCE IN ITS WORK WITH GUPTA-RELATED FIRMS; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/04/2018 – SAP Unveils Intelligent Product Design Solution and Network of Digital Twins; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE EXECUTIVES SUSPENDED IN JULY 2017 HAVE RESIGNED WITHOUT SEVERANCE; 08/03/2018 – SAP Last Year Reported Itself to U.S. DoJ, SEC Over Suspected Gupta Payments; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 3,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,259 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 20,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 26.97 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SAP: Looking Better Than Ever – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Microsoft, Adobe and SAP are making progress in their campaign against Salesforce – CNBC” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “SAP misses mark in Q2, says it was hit by trade wars – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “SAP: Margin Headwinds, But Headed For The Cloud(s) – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.02 million shares to 2.92M shares, valued at $123.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 541,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 52,573 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 7,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bank has invested 1.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). D L Carlson Investment Gru Inc invested in 0.32% or 6,857 shares. Suncoast Equity Management owns 156,335 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 5.70 million shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Northern Trust reported 8.71 million shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 20,985 shares. Fort L P, a Maryland-based fund reported 15,015 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,791 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo owns 36,774 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 0.62% or 75,829 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.58% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Veritas Inv Mngmt Llp invested in 525 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares invested in 0.38% or 28,303 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.7% or 35,187 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 46,593 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Morgan Stanley Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Super-Safe-Growth Stocks for Long-Lasting Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 10, 2019.