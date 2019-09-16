Sns Financial Group Stake in Ecolab (ECL) Raised by $409,169 as Stock Value Rose; Bradley Foster & Sargent Continues to Hold Holding in Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 2,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 4,791 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $946,000, up from 2,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $192.88. About 450,139 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 1,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 34,170 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74 million, up from 32,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $218.66. About 216,272 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3,635 shares to 168,975 shares, valued at $20.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,929 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $530.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,233 shares to 71,109 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 4,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,722 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).