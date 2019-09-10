Sns Financial Group Raised Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $326,808; Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Shareholder Winslow Asset Management Increased Holding

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 169,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 151,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 26,295 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 1,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $290.72. About 916,233 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings In by 123,187 shares to 569,240 shares, valued at $20.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,677 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $66,320 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn has 986,723 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 143,895 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Westwood Gp holds 791,860 shares. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 208,000 shares. Qs Investors Limited stated it has 6,900 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 294,782 shares. Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 83,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Schroder Inv Management Grp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36,738 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 67,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,913 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 78,987 shares. Moreover, Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il has 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Miura Glob Mgmt stated it has 4.58% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 55 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 67,538 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 3,988 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 764,746 shares. 450 are held by Highlander Cap Management Ltd Co. Arrow Financial Corp accumulated 25,101 shares. Moreover, Colony Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 200 are held by Ckw Fincl Grp Incorporated. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 101 shares. Apriem has invested 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

