Sns Financial Group Position in Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stock Price Declined While Country Club Trust Company Has Raised Its Position

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 74.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 44,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,631 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 59,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 3.79M shares traded or 13.61% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 97.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 36,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118,000, down from 37,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Intll Grp Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 634,848 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 228,512 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 36 were reported by Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation. Northern Tru stated it has 2.51M shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 10,570 were reported by Cibc World Markets. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 119,912 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 300,700 shares. 772,816 were reported by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Security National Tru reported 9 shares. Synovus Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Rafferty Asset Lc owns 93,930 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lmr Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 34,109 shares to 123,954 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,886 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 160,119 shares to 194,919 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 20,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 1.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aperio Ltd Llc has 5.45M shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 1.97% or 27,080 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru has 4.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.57M shares. Burke Herbert Bankshares Tru Company reported 30,539 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,106 shares. 30,109 were reported by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Com. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company holds 3.6% or 797,757 shares. Third Point Ltd Liability has 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bailard Inc owns 383,765 shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Ltd invested in 25,761 shares. 1.49 million are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Woodstock reported 225,950 shares. Notis has 2.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Amer Gp has 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).