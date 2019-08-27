Sns Financial Group Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Decreased by $521,716 as Share Value Rose; Lateef Investment Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63M, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $94.24. About 173,184 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 3,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,259 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 20,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $156.56. About 782,344 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 160,119 shares to 194,919 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lockheed Martin owns 37,500 shares. 9,960 were accumulated by Natl Invest Svcs Wi. First Merchants owns 32,299 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Indiana-based Kessler Invest has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). B And T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management holds 28,115 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Westpac reported 52,983 shares. 3,165 are owned by Cadence Bancorporation Na. Art Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 7,341 shares. Moreover, Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,690 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 38,479 shares. Wade G W & has invested 1.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Epoch Prtn owns 158,432 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.97% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Legacy Prtn owns 6,790 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.47 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

