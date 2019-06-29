Sns Financial Group Lowered Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake as Stock Rose; As Ingredion (INGR) Share Value Declined, Holder Lapides Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $310,200

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 91.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 67,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,913 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 73,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.15M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) by 32.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $82.49. About 897,004 shares traded or 69.63% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 3.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.66 per share. INGR’s profit will be $106.70 million for 12.89 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.90% EPS growth.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 28,900 shares to 99,800 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 160,119 shares to 194,919 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 23.64 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.