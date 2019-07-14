Sns Financial Group Lowered Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Stake as Share Price Rose; Essex Financial Services Raised Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake by $306,402; Stock Value Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $284.24. About 268,569 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 97.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 36,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118,000, down from 37,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 432,207 shares to 927,517 shares, valued at $19.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 46,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. $9.85M worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W. Another trade for 997 shares valued at $208,454 was sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 319 shares to 1,706 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase &Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,296 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).