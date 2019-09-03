Sns Financial Group Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position as Valuation Rose; As First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Valuation Rose, Amp Capital Investors LTD Decreased by $2.45 Million Its Holding

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 43,993 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 46,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $121.36. About 4.68M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 69,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.00M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.11. About 534,819 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 93,312 shares to 459,035 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $53.98 million for 22.74 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Pcl owns 502,534 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc reported 588,030 shares stake. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 288 shares. Dupont, a Delaware-based fund reported 129,014 shares. Argent holds 13,150 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.17% or 38,407 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 7,574 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 90,902 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Mellon reported 2.25 million shares stake. Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 245,702 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Carroll Assoc has 0% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 260 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 230,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 32,626 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zuckerman Grp Limited Com has 5,270 shares. 12,857 are held by Highlander Management Lc. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.33% or 9,144 shares. Tobam invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 5,801 are owned by Tradition Capital Mgmt Llc. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,499 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Buckhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nuveen Asset Limited Company invested in 0.15% or 263,136 shares. Diker Mgmt Limited Co has 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,424 shares. 22,394 were reported by National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Palisade Asset Lc reported 2.14% stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) reported 13,083 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 33,837 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Co holds 86,725 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.21% or 809,371 shares.