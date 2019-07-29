Sns Financial Group Lowered Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $521,716 as Market Valuation Rose; As Oracle Com (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Holder Smithbridge Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $457,390

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 4.71M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 3,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,259 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 20,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174.62. About 1.05 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.72 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 27,005 shares to 136,409 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 20,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Fin Group Ltd Com holds 0.6% or 17,259 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Ltd holds 61,438 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 26,297 shares. Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 23,133 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 21,300 are owned by Intact Inv Mngmt Incorporated. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 44,529 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny owns 4,750 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.49% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 31,876 shares. Marathon Management holds 0.24% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 3,416 shares. American Economic Planning Gru Adv stated it has 2,209 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 38,500 shares. Stewart & Patten invested in 2.37% or 81,627 shares. Stonebridge Capital Inc reported 3,150 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of stock or 1,035 shares.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 20.17 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.