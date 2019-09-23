Sns Financial Group Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Nii Holdings (NIHD) Sellers Increased By 3.49% Their Shorts

Nii Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) had an increase of 3.49% in short interest. NIHD’s SI was 7.25 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.49% from 7.00M shares previously. With 1.07M avg volume, 7 days are for Nii Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD)’s short sellers to cover NIHD’s short positions. The SI to Nii Holdings Inc’s float is 8.57%. The stock increased 3.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 848,921 shares traded. NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) has declined 68.51% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NIHD News: 08/05/2018 – NII Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 08/03/2018 – Nll HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, SEES MODERATELY BETTER CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED OIBDA THAN AMOUNT REPORTED IN 2017, BUT STILL NEGATIVE; 08/03/2018 – NII Holdings 4Q Loss $56.3M; 30/04/2018 – FIDELITY BANK NIGERIA FY NII 71.5B NAIRA VS 61.9B NAIRA Y/Y; 13/03/2018 – Nll Holdings Regains Compliance With NASDAQ Listing Rules; 15/05/2018 – Ratan Capital Management Buys New 1.6% Position in NII Holdings; 08/03/2018 – Nll HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.79; 29/05/2018 – MS SAYS NII WILL HAVE HEALTHY GROWTH BUT AT A SLOWER RATE; 13/03/2018 – NII Holdings Regains Compliance With NASDAQ Listing Rules; 19/04/2018 – DJ NII Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NIHD)

Sns Financial Group Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3486.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sns Financial Group Llc acquired 34,861 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Sns Financial Group Llc holds 35,861 shares with $4.80 million value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

NII Holdings, Inc. provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company has market cap of $203.35 million. It offers mobile telephone voice services; wireless data services, including text messaging, mobile Internet, and email services; and push-to-talk services, such as Direct Connect, and Prip and International Direct Connect services, which allow subscribers to talk to each other instantly. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides other value-added services comprising location services, which include the use of global positioning system technologies; digital media services; and a range of applications available via its content management system, as well as the Android open application market.

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 845 shares to 1,781 valued at $654,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 9,696 shares and now owns 7,563 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was reduced too.

