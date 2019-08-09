Sns Financial Group Increases Position in Netflix (NFLX); As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cortland Associates Decreased by $412,678 Its Position

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 1,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $11.61 during the last trading session, reaching $315.9. About 5.91M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 8,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,993 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 7.49M shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,993 shares to 43,993 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 50,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,827 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Boys Arnold Co has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 539,875 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company owns 8,828 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Com stated it has 835 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 150 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 597 shares. 67,024 are held by Glynn Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. New York-based Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 134 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 141 shares. The Illinois-based Capstone Finance Advsr has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 497,003 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.