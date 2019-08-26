Sns Financial Group Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Lowered by $311,272; Koshinski Asset Management Boosted Altria Group (MO) Position

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 43,993 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 46,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.74M shares traded or 39.42% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 46,060 shares to 111,426 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 27,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc stated it has 165.46 million shares. 2,640 were reported by Dynamic Cap Mgmt Limited. Bb&T Corp holds 0.68% or 365,605 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 52,211 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cortland Assocs Incorporated Mo stated it has 7,391 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt invested in 16,805 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 47,832 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 203,085 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns reported 99,378 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Com reported 10.33 million shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 10,474 are owned by Tci Wealth Advisors. Retirement Planning Grp reported 3,349 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has 0.43% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 31,357 shares. Boston owns 60,518 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc owns 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,836 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 1.60M shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.64% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Jnba owns 225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 624,394 were reported by Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Finemark State Bank reported 38,227 shares stake. Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.45% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 7,650 are owned by Colonial Advsr. Opus Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 4,404 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 72,182 were reported by First National Trust Co.