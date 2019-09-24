Sns Financial Group Holding in Ecolab (ECL) Has Upped by $409,169 as Share Value Rose; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Increased Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake by $1.91 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.02 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 286,565 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 2,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 4,791 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $946,000, up from 2,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $195.38. About 347,650 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $530.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 845 shares to 1,781 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 52,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,235 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsr has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Donaldson Cap Management has invested 0.6% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parnassus Ca owns 391,918 shares. Legacy Private Company invested in 47,134 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,503 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs stated it has 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 359,626 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt holds 2.34% or 31,411 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs Inc has 22,268 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 20,605 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Brookstone Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,427 shares. Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Montecito Retail Bank And holds 0.46% or 7,706 shares. Finemark Natl Bank And Tru has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 30,000 shares to 154,929 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,387 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).