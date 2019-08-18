Sns Financial Group Has Raised Its Facebook (Call) (FB) Position by $8.73 Million; As Pg&E (PCG) Shares Declined, Knighthead Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $168.84 Million

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 707.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 52,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, up from 7,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Stateside, the information tech sector sustained the heaviest losses in the previous session, with a fall of 3.5 percent. Investors were seen anticipating tighter controls following reports of alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 14/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg turns 34 today; 18/04/2018 – Jam Studio VR Announces Compatibility With HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, & Windows MR on Steam; 04/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Shuts All Operations After Facebook Scandal; 24/03/2018 – UK investigators search London office of firm at centre of Facebook data storm; 26/04/2018 – Facebook opened more than 8 percent higher a day after reporting better-than-expected first quarter earnings; 05/04/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Ongoing Engagement with Facebook Focuses on Risk Mitigation; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy plans in Europe; 19/04/2018 – Doina Chiacu: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 4.85M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 50,514 shares to 479,827 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,259 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lee Danner & Bass stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dorsal Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 5.56% or 510,000 shares. Allen Ops Ltd holds 3,624 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 20,506 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.15% or 6,879 shares. Pointstate Capital LP accumulated 11,400 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 1,769 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Company Oh has 4,828 shares. Pictet Bancorporation & Limited reported 34,216 shares. 7,583 were reported by Financial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 458,065 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Com reported 2.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

