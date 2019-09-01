Sns Financial Group Has Raised Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Value Declined; Nbt Bank N A Lifted Stake in At&T (T)

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5458.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 32,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 33,351 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 13,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 124,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 110,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,401 shares to 9,080 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,681 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salzhauer Michael holds 17,200 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Connable Office Incorporated owns 108,299 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Heritage Investors Corporation owns 588,230 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. 572,616 are owned by Victory. Fiera Corporation stated it has 51,730 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farmers holds 1.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 163,509 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 4.34 million shares. Cahill Financial Advsr Incorporated holds 0.27% or 20,532 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). South Texas Money Management Limited holds 9,932 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.62% or 345,562 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Group Inc invested 0.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 2.35 million shares. New Vernon Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Manhattan reported 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Buy Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 75,147 shares to 127,975 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 12,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,242 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).