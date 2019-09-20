Sns Financial Group Has Lowered Its Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $1.69 Million; White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Shareholder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 56.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 9,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,563 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 17,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $166.77. About 1.82 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40M, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $1085. About 16,459 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karpas Strategies Ltd reported 752 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 4 shares. Cannell Peter B And Co Incorporated invested in 37,896 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has 0.33% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 22,367 shares. Roundview Cap Llc stated it has 401 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 1,673 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Amer Century invested 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). First Manhattan has 1,556 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 37 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 850 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 5,103 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corp owns 680 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 6,430 shares in its portfolio.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $530.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,077 shares to 4,791 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 15,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 22,084 shares. Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2,964 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.33% or 44.95M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated invested in 1.74% or 22,143 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri owns 1.21% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 16,338 shares. 17,399 are held by B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated. Central Commercial Bank Company accumulated 33,388 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 43,275 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Intact Inv Mngmt invested in 21,300 shares. Lee Danner And Bass invested in 0.46% or 25,177 shares. Schulhoff Com reported 11,812 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 7,245 shares. Waverton Invest Mngmt Limited owns 5.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 588,174 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 37,252 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

