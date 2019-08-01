Sns Financial Group Has Lowered Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $3.30 Million as Market Value Rose; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Agf Investments America Lowered Its Position by $918,645 as Share Price Rose

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 91.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 67,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5,913 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 73,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 4.77 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 10,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 113,138 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 123,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.01M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40M on Wednesday, February 13.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,754 shares to 83,405 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 46,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta owns 0.12% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 21,150 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability stated it has 4,093 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.02% or 4,372 shares. Baystate Wealth Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,211 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 560,336 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 737,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 709 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 5,144 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsr Ltd Com reported 9,056 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 33 shares. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 41,020 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Com owns 82,449 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.68 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.