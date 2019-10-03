Sns Financial Group Has Lowered Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $1.28 Million as Market Value Rose; Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose While Covington Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $2.30 Million

Covington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc sold 13,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 32,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $161.08. About 4.46 million shares traded or 70.38% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 6,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 17,791 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, down from 24,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $207.84. About 1.03 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 32 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES 3 MORE TIMES IN 2018 VS 38 PCT A WEEK AGO – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP; 23/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, POSITIONING AHEAD OF FRIDAY’S USDA MONTHLY CATTLE REPORT -TRADE; 15/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, LOWER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SEES SIGNIFICANT RISE IN 2018 U.S. TAX PAYMENT; 06/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures stumble on profit-taking; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Suite of Interest Rate Futures and Options Reached Daily Volume Record of 39.6 M Contracts on May 29; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 14/05/2018 – Traders are now assigning a 51 percent chance of a fourth interest rate hike in December, according to the CME

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $530.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 63,055 shares to 65,555 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 8,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Leverage Can Help With Bitcoin’s Price Discovery – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Files to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Open Position Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) August Volume Increases Year Over Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BofA, CME, Conoco, CSX, EverQuote, Home Depot, IAC/InterActive, Snap, Splunk, Square, TJX and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Your Guide to Gold Futures and ETFs – Investing News Network” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Limited Liability owns 8,166 shares. 2.15M were accumulated by Magellan Asset Management. Finemark Bancshares holds 29,168 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 1,088 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Services has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Twin Cap Management reported 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Prudential Public Lc accumulated 14,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Com holds 3,749 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.07% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 42,447 shares. 13.82 million are held by Cap Rech Glob Investors. Millennium Ltd has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Arrow Financial reported 575 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 31.68 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Economic Planning Group Adv has 3,893 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bangor Natl Bank invested in 3,397 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Thomasville State Bank reported 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 37,500 were reported by Lockheed Martin. Violich Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 45,401 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 1,338 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,560 shares. Logan owns 29,145 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 35,678 shares stake. Becker Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,146 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.80 million shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 73,835 shares.