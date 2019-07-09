Sns Financial Group Has Lifted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $3.78 Million as Shares Rose; Palisade Asset Management Trimmed Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $3.53 Million

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 27.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 27,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,960 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 100,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $130.87. About 3.18 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 260.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Harvey Cap Mgmt has invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ingalls And Snyder holds 113,027 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. 15,496 are held by Bessemer Gp Inc. Exchange Management Inc holds 1.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 42,256 shares. 2,514 are owned by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Foothills Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). World Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hallmark Mgmt reported 5,412 shares stake. Blue Fincl holds 0.61% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,946 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.13% or 61,392 shares. Davenport And Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 47,390 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,032 shares. 47,666 are owned by Shufro Rose Limited Liability Company.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 9,198 shares to 99,108 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. The insider Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.12 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 75,147 shares to 127,975 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 11,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,265 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).