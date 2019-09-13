Sns Financial Group Has Cut Position in Cme Group (CME) as Shares Rose; As Service Intl (SCI) Valuation Rose, Salient Trust Company Lta Increased Position

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 6,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 17,791 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, down from 24,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 618,128 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 15/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER EARLY-WEEK CASH PRICES, PRESSURE FROM OUTSIDE MARKETS – TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP DAILY VOLUME SURPASSES 50M CONTRACTS FOR FIRST TIME;; 10/05/2018 – CME looks to bolster presence in US rates market with Eris deal; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 184,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.06M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 524,721 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 46,600 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.02% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 4,990 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). M&R Capital reported 800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 581,169 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 117 shares stake. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 24,985 shares. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0.04% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Incorporated holds 15,710 shares. Pnc Serv reported 39,017 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership has 58 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 123,683 shares. Atria Investments Llc holds 0.04% or 14,546 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 227,437 shares.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 56,136 shares to 31,916 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 84,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,336 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,620 are owned by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability. United Kingdom-based Aviva Plc has invested 0.29% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc has 0.48% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1.00M were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.03% or 1,088 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 0.85% or 178,892 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.22% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 13,216 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl holds 0.67% or 1.39 million shares in its portfolio. Hilltop owns 1,912 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Tru reported 33,342 shares stake. Adage Prtn Grp Inc Inc Ltd accumulated 414,731 shares. Northern Trust reported 4.20 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $530.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 143,753 shares to 145,453 shares, valued at $42.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 21,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.