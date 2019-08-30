Sns Financial Group Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $1.93 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Bruce & Co Boosted Its Position by $2.40 Million

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5458.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 32,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 33,351 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.23. About 1.08M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, up from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 3.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fin Mngmt Inc stated it has 15,134 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 58,041 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com invested in 5.83 million shares or 1.36% of the stock. Trust Department Mb Fin Bancorporation N A holds 1.74% or 74,793 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Partners Llp reported 4,273 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 2.24% or 39,108 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 63,587 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Llc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,437 shares. E&G Limited Partnership reported 1.42% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 5.11% or 204,229 shares. Eagle Limited stated it has 22,849 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 3.82% or 38,687 shares. Godsey Gibb accumulated 7,088 shares. Chesapeake Asset Limited Com has 6.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,001 shares.

