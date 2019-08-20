Sns Financial Group Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $311,272; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $308,725

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 7.95 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 43,993 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 46,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 5.74 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invests has invested 0.84% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Argent Tru holds 0.42% or 74,035 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.35% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 582,234 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 4.41M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Grassi Investment Management has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc invested in 131,557 shares. Wagner Bowman reported 0.37% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). White Pine Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,254 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 7,019 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.11% or 7,193 shares. Foster Motley Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 143,158 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 39,210 shares. Inv Counsel Inc owns 57,288 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.70 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,117 shares to 3,217 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Ltd Co holds 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 18,292 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt has invested 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Archford Strategies Limited holds 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,933 shares. 25,401 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited. Fort LP reported 26,332 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group holds 0.75% or 15,869 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.19% or 270,119 shares. Narwhal Mgmt stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 25.21M shares. Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 45,282 shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs Group reported 13,909 shares stake. Assetmark holds 237,050 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wheatland has invested 1.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hills Bancorp Tru invested in 1.76% or 62,997 shares. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).