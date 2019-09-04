Sns Financial Group Cut Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position; Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold Has 0.92 Sentiment

Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold Inc (FCX) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 232 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 252 reduced and sold their holdings in Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.02 billion shares, up from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 191 Increased: 168 New Position: 64.

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 16.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 11.93% above currents $167.36 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18800 target in Friday, July 19 report.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 20.82 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 2.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 7.20 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $98.95M for 33.18 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.