Sns Financial Group Cut Its Holding in Travelers Companies (TRV) by $436,868; Intelsat Sa (I) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Increased Its Stake by $8.18 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 237.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 430,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 611,497 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10M, up from 181,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 157,291 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 10,817 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, down from 13,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.63. About 59,260 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Lodging Group Ltd by 17,515 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qep Resources Inc (Put) (NYSE:QEP) by 166,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,800 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $530.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 16,051 shares to 351,457 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 21,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.47 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.